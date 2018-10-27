Govt. vows to complete broadband project by mid-2020 with US$36.5M loan from China

…Command centre for security forces among key features

The Government yesterday inked a US$36.5M concessional loan agreement with China and promised to complete the much anticipated broadband project by mid-2020. The project will spark technological improvements in security, education and health sectors.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, and Chinese Ambassador Cui Jianchun. The loan is repayable over 20 years, with a five-year grace period and at a two per cent interest rate.

Minister Winston Jordan said that the concessional loan agreement with the Chinese Government, via the Exim Bank, will finally correct previous attempts by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) administration to establish a similar network.

He stated that the project will be a catalyst for efficiency, productivity and profitability, from an economic standpoint for the development of small, medium and large businesses, thus allowing them to compete globally.

As part of the project, Government intends to construct additional Long-term Evolution (LTE) towers, equipping another data centre and facilitate the training of workers in all sectors to provide improved services, which will transform local ICT services.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, noted that the Government is not going back to the previous project. It has found it economical to move forward with a new project. She said this has been in the making for close to two years.

“We are going to transform Guyana in the way we have always talked about, by the increased use of ICT,” Hughes stated.

She spoke highly of the “Safe City Component of the National Broadband Strategy” which will enable the Guyana Police Force to track license plates and other documents, improve response times and access critical information in real time.

Additionally, the project will see the establishment of a command centre for the police to help keep track of patrol cars and expanded Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) monitoring. It is envisioned that more cameras will be installed around the city.

Data protection in the ministries and other government agencies will also be strengthened as part of the project. Hughes noted that the project will also deliver smart classrooms and connect more coastland communities with the hinterland.

Work on the project will be phased over the next 18 months.