Dem boys seh …Uncle Cecil gun tame de Town Clown

When some people believe dem is boss fuh dem home dem does try that same attitude anywhere dem go. Bossing and talking down to people does become a habit and it does tek anodda bully to cut dem down.

De Town Clown is a big thing inside City Hall. When de workers see she coming dem does run and hide because she is de boss; she can decide if dem got a wuk. When de lady go in de supermarket she got more bodyguards that Soulja Bai.

De odda day, Uncle Cecil, ask de question about who want to do de Town Clown anything. She had to hear because yesterday she end up in front of Uncle Cecil at de Commission of Inquiry. That commission is like a court; people can go to jail but de Town Clown believe she bigger than anybody there.

Perhaps is because she hear that de Commission is about de City Council and she is de head of de council that she walk in wid all she bodyguards. De fun start when she start to defend de Clown Clerk. Dem councilors did move a motion of no confidence and de Town Clown duck it. That is wha Uncle Cecil decide to talk about.

De Town Clown talk and when things get tight she lawyer talk. Uncle Cecil and de lawyer had it out ding dong and that is when de Town Clown push in she mouth. Right away Uncle Cecil tell she fuh shut up and when she stretch she mouth and keep talking he tell she to keep she attitude fuh council meetings. Dem boys know de woman and dem did expect she fuh raise she voice pun Uncle Cecil. She don’t know de man. He send nuff people to de gallows And he nearly send a woman. Wha save that woman is that she get pregnant in jail.

De Town Clown woulda get a taste if she did push she luck. But she vex and by she red everybody coulda see it. Uncle Cecil tell she to come back Monday; she seh she can’t mek it. Uncle Cecil watch she. Then he tell she better mek it.

Dem boys waiting to see de outcome.

Talk half and watch out fuh round two between Uncle Cecil and de Town Clown.