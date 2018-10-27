Conflict of interest…Minister Hughes to withdraw from Cabinet discussions on oil and gas

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes,‘ said she will not participate in discussions on oil and gas at the Cabinet level following conflict of interest concerns based on her business interest with companies involved in the sector.

“If there were a discussion that had anything to do with oil and gas I will recuse myself,” Hughes told reporters yesterday.

She stated that she has sought legal advice from two independent lawyers to determine what else is recommended under the circumstances.

“I have done all that was legally required of me,” Hughes noted.

Hughes and her husband, Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes have rubbished speculation that there is conflict of interest in relation to Nigel Hughes’s involvement in the oil and gas industry while his wife sits as a Minister of Government and is a member of Cabinet.

Reports have highlighted Transparency Institute of Guyana Incorporated (TIGI)’s concern about a possible conflict of interest with the Hugheses.

TIGI called for more than oral assurances from government that it will avert all matters of conflict of interest.

The body said too that the Integrity Commission should lead the way in having sound policies to address the issue.

However, Hughes said she has taken all the legal steps required.

“Legally, you are required to respond and report to the Integrity Commission. Although many people, including the Opposition Leader says he ain’t report. Cathy Hughes reported long before this incident so they require me to report; they require me to inform Cabinet; I have done those.”

The Minister added, “Nobody said to me go and get independent advice, but I said in this situation let’s do that. There is precedence all over the world. This is not a new situation. As soon as we get the guidance I will be more than happy to.”

TIGI’s call comes against the backdrop of the Hughes, Fields & Stoby law firm establishing an office in Houston, Texas, to attract oil industry clients. Principal of the firm, attorney Nigel Hughes is the husband of Minister of Public Telecommunications Cathy Hughes.

Hughes disclosed in a previous statement that following her submission to the Integrity Commission on October 9, 2018 she repeated her disclosure to the Cabinet about her husband’s position as Managing Partner of Hughes, Fields and Stoby as well as the firm’s intention to establish an office in Houston.

Hughes, Fields and Stoby also issued a statement. The company said, “We are not unaware that the Minister has sought independent legal advice on this matter.”

Mr. Hughes’s company went on to state, “We are unaware of any recent instance where a cabinet decision went straight from cabinet into law without any prior announcement or consultation.

The oil and gas industry is in its nascent stages and evidently many laws, regulations and policies will ensue over the coming years.”