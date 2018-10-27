COI raises questions over quality of work at Kitty Market

Although over some $27M has been invested into the restoration of the Kitty Market, supervision of the project is still a major issue.

Yesterday, at the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) in the affairs of City Hall, questions were raised about the quality of materials used in the restoration project.

During the hearings, Attorney for the Commission, Sherwin Benjamin, inquired from City Engineer Colvern Venture, about his supervision of the restoration project. Benjamin noted that the issue came to the attention of the Commission via a complaint lodged by City Councillor, Bishram Kuppen.

Benjamin said that based on the complaint “the quality of the materials used for this project is next to nothing. The wood used is not of proper quality.” He further asked, “Did you personally go to the work site checking the quality of the materials and if such are you satisfied with it?”

In response, Venture informed the Commission that he did not go in depth to check the quality of the materials provided for the restoration.

“We would only requisition for materials needed for a project. It is the finance department that funds the project and they would cater for what quality of material is needed.”

Benjamin pressed on the fact that given the investment into the project and the concerns raised by the councillor, Venture should have seen it fit to check the quality so that there would have been no concerns in the first place.

The Kitty Market restoration got underway about two years ago but to date has not been completed. The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) indicated that the major reason for this is the lack of funds.

The Council has been receiving technical assistance from the Ministry of Communities to complete the project. However last March, an engineer from the Ministry was being blamed for the slow pace at which the restoration of Kitty Market is progressing.