Chow Pow’s Comedy Jam for Garage Bar & Grill tomorrow

There are three forms of laughter; laugh so hard that the laughter becomes silent; laugh until you feel like a six pack is coming; and laugh until tears start running from your eyes. Then there is laughter until your tummy hurts.

These and many more symptoms will be experienced at the Garage Bar & Grill tomorrow when Chow Pow’s Comedy Jam hits the stage at 8pm.

The Jam has been the cornerstone of open-air comedy shows in Guyana. Since its inception, it has attracted a wide cross section of Guyanese who not only bask in the ambience of the Garage Bar & Grill, but also enjoy the opportunity to dress as they like, eat and drink of their favorite beverages and laugh out loud all at the same time.

Coordinator Kirk ‘Chow Pow’ Jardine has once again been very selective in the acts chosen for this edition of the Comedy Jam.

He said , “When we look at the comedy shows that are staged across the country, one would believe that there are just a handful of good standup comedians in Guyana. The reason for that is producers have been using one set of comedic actors who have been repeating the same routine with the same faces and this is what we avoid…”

On this occasion, the cast includes stand up comedians Jermaine Grimmond, Kwasi Ace, Uncensored King Michael “Credit” Ignatius and Chow Pow, Actors Sheron Cadogan-Taylor, Mark Luke Edwards and Abigale Brower, Junior calypso monarch Jovinski, senior calypso monarch Onicka Joseph, Reggae artiste Alabama, facebook personality Melly Mel and Mr Guyana Kerwin Clark.

It is left for your imagination as to how Chow Pow will fit the pieces together. The material used will cater to all ages and the audience will have a chance to enter into the joke fest and win prizes that include a rocking chair compliments of Creations Craft.

The Garage will be in a theatre style setting with waiters, ushers, security personnel and parking attendants present. Tickets are $1000 in advance and are available at the Garage on Aubrey Barker Street.

You can call Chow Pow on 629-0106 and get your tickets delivered around town. Ansa McAL through its brands Campari and Carib Beer, Creative Jewelry & Pawn Shop, Cevons Waste Management, Creations Craft, 100.1 VYBZ FM & 94.1 Boom Fm have all collaborated with the Garage to present this edition Chow Pow’s Comedy Jam. So go on out to the Comedy Jam this Saturday and laugh till yuh belly hut yuh, just make sure your false teeth fitted properly and your pampers are on standby.