CANU vows to bring down more key figures in local drug trade-as “Big Head” faces extradition to US following arrest in Jamaica

Shervington Lovell
aka “Big Head

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit has vowed to bring down the major players in the local drug trade, thereby dispelling the impression that only the low level dealers are being interdicted.
The promise was made by a senior CANU official, in the wake of the arrest in Jamaica of local businessman, Shervington Lovell aka “Big Head” for suspected drug trafficking.
“At the end of the day we will get the large scale dealers. It’s just a matter of time; that’s what we are trying to achieve,” the official told Kaieteur News.
The source confirmed that CANU played a role in the joint operation, involving “regional and international agencies,” which led to the arrest of popular local businessman and hotelier Shervington ‘Big Head’ Lovell.
A Surinamese and a Venezuelan, who were in Lovell’s company were also arrested.
The source indicated that Lovell is likely to be extradited soon to the US. Kaieteur News was told that the US has been pushing for narcotics charges against Lovell for some time.
He has reportedly been under surveillance for several months, and according to the official, “He has always been a target for CANU.”
However, the source declined to go into details about the drug operations that led to the arrests.
Asked whether Lovell’s large assets here will be targeted, the official said that will be a matter for agencies which deal with money laundering. I am sure that those agencies are looking at that.”
Lovell is the owner of the Tower Suites hotel on Main Street as well as the $400M ‘Leisure Inn Hotel’ and Multi Purpose facility, which Lovell and his wife opened last July in New Amsterdam.
That gala opening was attended and lauded by key New Amsterdam officials, as well as officials from the Berbice Chamber of Commerce.
He was among several persons who were questioned following a spate of execution-style killings some eight years ago.
However, he was never charged.
Few of the suspected major drug dealers have been convicted here.
Guyanese drug dealer Shaheed ‘Roger” Khan was convicted in the United States in October 2009, after being arrested in Suriname.
Khan had entered a plea bargain deal with US prosecutors on March 16 of that year.

