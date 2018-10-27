‘Brave’ charged with rape of passenger, 14

Latest update October 27th, 2018 12:58 AM
One month after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan issued an arrest warrant for a bus driver in relation to rape of a 14-year-old girl, he was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.
Sherwayne Brant, 41, also known as ‘Brave’, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old female passenger three years ago.
Brant was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on October 7, 2015, at Plum Park, Sophia, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16.
According to information, the teen is a frequent traveller in the minibus on which the defendant operates.
It was reported that on the day in question, the teen was a passenger in the minibus when Brandt drove to an unknown area in Plum Park, Sophia where he along with his bus conductor allegedly raped the teen.
After raping the teen, the men dropped her home. The teen then complained to her parents about what had transpired and the matter was reported.
Last month, Ashel Williams, the conductor of Brant’s bus was also charged for the alleged rape of the child. He, was however, released on $300,000 bail.
In Brant’s case, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted to him citing that he is a flight risk. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 16, 2018.
