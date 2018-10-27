Ballots are under constant security–Top Cop

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James during a conference with the media on Thursday last disclosed that the ballot paper and ballot boxes are secured for Local Government Elections (LGE) scheduled for November 12.

According to the Commissioner, the ballots which reportedly entered the country a few days ago and were escorted from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Headquarters are under constant security.

He also reminded the public that persons in the disciplined services will be voting on November 2, while the general public are scheduled to vote on November 12.