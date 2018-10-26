Timehri man fatally strikes friend with pipe

An argument between two friends ended in one being killed as a result of being struck on the head with a metal pipe by the other at the Timehri Docks.

51-year-old Vernon Cummings, a labourer, of Ice House Road, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, died after being struck on the back of the head during a heated argument with a friend around 17:00 hours on Wednesday last.

This publication learnt from a source at the Timehri Docks area, that Cummings and the suspect would drink from time to time, and have arguments, but on Wednesday it got violent. The two men were arguing for over half of an hour, which saw a number of residents talking to them about their behaviour, but to no avail.

The suspect reportedly picked up a metal pipe a short distance from where they were and rushed at Cummings, who attempted to evade the blows being meted out to him, but he was hit on the head, after which he fell. The source said police from the Timehri Station, which is not very far away, were summoned after Cummings fell unconscious. Police then arrested the suspect at the scene. Cummings was said to have be taken to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead, after which the body was taken to the Lyken’s Funeral Home, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

The 41-year-old suspect is assisting police with their investigations and is expected to be charged soon.