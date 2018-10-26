Starr Computers supports Inter-Ward/Village Cup… Sparta Family clash with Den Amstel in feature

Starr Computers on Brickdam became the latest entity to extend support to the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward/Village KO Cup which is being held to commemorate the 84th Birth Anniversary of the former Mayor of Georgetown.

Recently, the electronics giants handed over a quantity of footballs to tournament coordinator Lennox Arthur at its Head Office, during a simple ceremony that had in attendance a few staffers.

Arthur in response to the kind gesture thanked the Company for once again demonstrating its commitment to the development of sport and promised to ensure that discipline and accountability highlight the event.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Joseph Harmon also added valuable input to the tournament when he promised to assist with the provision of floodlights following an approach from Arthur. The competition kicked off last Sunday with six matches highlighted by an early upset that saw host Den Amstel fall to West Side Masters in a penalty shootout after their encounter ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

In other results: Mahaica won via walkover from Herstelling while Central Mackenzie beat Mahaicony 1-0 thanks to a solitary strike from Quacy Tafawa. Pouderoyen then defeated Lima Dam 2-0 with Cleveland Walcott and Denzil Boyce being the players on target.

Stewartville escaped with a penalty shootout win against Timehri Panthers after their clash finished 0-0. In the other game, Uitvlugt scraped past Liliendaal 1-0. Play in the competition resumes this Sunday with eleven matches at the same venue.

In the opening encounter, Bagotsville takes on Charlestown from 15:00hrs and this will be followed by the clash between Alexander Village and Wolves from 15:30hrs. Then at 16:00hrs, Zeelugt tackles Newtown Kitty, while De Kindren square off against Kuru Kururu at 16:30hrs.

Vergenoegen then go up against Soesdyke, before Wales and Tucville collide at 17:30hrs. Agricola then play against Plaisance at 18:00hrs, before Goed Fortuin and Kitty clash from 18:30hrs.

Crane then tackle Sophia, before Sara Lodge and Jetty square off while Sparta Family and Den Amstel Back Street meet in the feature encounter to bring down the curtains for the day at 20:00hrs.

Thirty-two teams are battling for prize monies in excess of $700,000 and lots of prizes, including the coveted first prize of $400,000 and the championship trophy compliments of the Ministry of Citizenship.

The runner-up will be awarded $200,000 and trophy through the goodwill of John Fernandes Ltd, while third and fourth place finishers will receive $60,000 and $40,000 respectively along with the Techno Mills and Courtney Benn Construction Services trophies in that order.

All four top finishers will receive hampers compliments of Ricks & Sari Industries while the Highest Goal Scorer will walk away with a Lazy Boy Chair courtesy of A.H&L Kissoon and a Dinette Set compliments of China Trading. The Most Valuable Player will be awarded a special prize from Techno Mills.

Among the other sponsors on board are: IPA, Alfro Alphonso, Sattaur Gafoor, Ansa McAl, Top Brandz Distributors, MACORP, Cummings Electrical, Ready Mix, BK International and New Thriving Restaurant.