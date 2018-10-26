Senior detective to face questions over alleged tampering in murder case

An Assistant Superintendent of Police will face questions soon about whether he removed evidence from a scene that is linked to a high-profile murder case.

Commissioner of Police, Leslie James made this disclosure yesterday at his first press conference when asked about the case and allegations against the senior rank.

James was asked whether a complaint of an assistant superintendent of police removing video evidence from a scene had reached his desk.

In response, the Commissioner said that, “no complaint has reached my desk. I understand there has been a hearing of the matter, and as a result, some instructions were given to (Crime Chief Lyndon) Alves, and to date we have contacted one person in relation to a statement. The person (the assistant superintendent of police) is on leave, and when he resumes, questions will be put to him and we expect him to respond.”

Former Crime Chief Paul Williams also confirmed that he had received complaints regarding the handling of the investigation, in which a Georgetown resident was shot dead.

“After the charge was made in that matter, the aunt of the deceased came to my office and voiced concerns on the charge we recommended. They felt it was inappropriate and we had some discussions. In the discussion, they told me certain things, I immediately summoned the investigators, and told them what was told to me, I told them I wished to recommend further investigations, and to get back in contact with the relatives and hear their story and see where the gaps lie.”

However, Crime Chief Williams was transferred and another charge was instituted.

Similar allegations of evidence tampering in this case and another involving the death of a young woman were also made against a police inspector.

The rank, who is also on leave, has since been transferred from the CID and placed in uniform. Senior police officers have not stated whether this was done as a disciplinary measure.

Relatives of the victims had filed complaints about the manner in which the cases were handled. A sister of one victim met with a senior police official, who promised to review the matter.

In the case involving the young woman, there were allegations that attempts were made by individuals to remove forensic evidence, including bloodstains, from an area where the victim allegedly sustained injuries.