Second annual Turbo Knockout Tournament launched

At Guyana Beverage Inc. (GBI) Head Office at Diamond yesterday; the company confirmed its support for the second annual Turbo knockout football tournament which is being organised by the Petra Organisation.

Through their popular Turbo Energy drink, GBI has injected over $3million dollars to help make this tournament’s success a reality and when it kicks off on November 5th at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground, fans will be expecting some keen rivalry.

This year, the 16-team tournament is anticipated to see stiffer competition since the grand prize money has been increased from $500,000 to $800,000. In addition, the second place finishers will pocket $400,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000.

Camptown are the defending champions of the tournament and they will see competition from the other 11 teams that were part of the recently concluded Limacol tourney along with the Under-20 squads of Elite Clubs; Den Amstel, Fruta Conquerors, Buxton United and Western Tigers.

Present at the launch was Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca along with GBI’s representative, Samuel Arjune. Arjune noted that his company was happy with the way the inaugural competition played out, hence their support for the second edition of the competition.

According to Mendonca, the group is committed to the development of the sport, hence the embarking of yet another tournament.

”We will continue to give our support through our relations and our skill set and continue to give support to football in general,” Mendonca added. The tournament will last eight playing days and is set to conclude on Friday December 7th.