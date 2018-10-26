Rice Ton is de new Dactah Crime in Guyana

Guyana had some people who would sell anything. Guyana had a man called Dactah Crime. His real name was Romeo Bacchus. Burnham wake up one Monday morning in 1967, just after Guyana get independence, and find out dat Parliament Buildings was now owned by a white fella from England.

Dactah Crime sell de building to de White man at a time when de govt was doing renovation. De sign was down suh de man couldn’t see what he was buying at de time.

Is when de man walk in wid he building staff into de compound and see dem police who ask him wheh he going, he quickly realize he get con.

Dactah Crime dead and gone and many others walk in his footsteps. Jagdeo is one but he ain’t get ketch as yet. Rice Ton is anodda one who fit Dactah Crime shoe.

Everywhere he walk people now seeing he footprint. Dactah Crime sell Govt buildings; but Dactah King sell govt land plus de reserves. In fact, wha he sell is wha couldn’t move.

Rice Ton show Jagdeo he can thief more than he. Jagdeo sell piece, piece Govt property. He sell Duke Lodge, Sanata Complex; he sell GPC; he sell thousands of acre of land; he sell GRDB; and many more, all fuh next to nutten. And he had control over all Guyana.

Rice Ton on de odda hand only had control over G/T and he sell out all de state reserve, even wha he didn’t have control over in Berbice, Essequibo and Linden.

When he realize de net closing in on him to expose he thiefing ways, he send a lady to break into de City Council archives and thief all de records.

Nobody can find dat lady. Dem boys want to believe he hide dat lady in Jagdeo mansion. After all, everybody knows birds of a feather does eff together.

Dem boys seh wha Rice Ton fail to realize is dat state the reserves dat he sell can’t move and de people wha buy dem talking.

Dem even send documents to Soulja Bai how he Rice Ton collected de money.

Rice Ton is a pastor and de church ain’t see him fuh de last three months. Members of de congregation calling de Waterfalls paper asking dem boys how dem could mek contact wid “Awee pastah.”

Dem boys notice he missing in action like de gyal he send to steal from de archives.

Talk half and hope he follow de Bible and confess to all he sins.