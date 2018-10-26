Regional Super50… Johnson’s to leads Guyana Jaguars past Jamaica Scorpions and into final

A six off the second ball of the final over followed up by a boundary off the penultimate ball from the bat of Veerasammy Permaul led the Guyana Jaguars to a tense one wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions in the first semi final of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament at the Kensington Oval, Barbados last night.

The win has propelled the Guyana Jaguars into Sunday’s final of the tournament when they will face the winner of today’s second semi between Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners.

Chasing the Scorpions’ total of 272-8 off their 50 overs, Captain Leon Johnson led by example with his first List A ton, 101 and was well supported by Raymon Reifer who made a composed 68 to set the platform for the winning total of 276-9 0ff 49.5 overs for a well deserved win.

A calm and focused Permaul showed no signs of panic at the death and brought his nation across the line for a memorable victory; he ended on 22 with Sherfane Rutherford the other batsman with a score of note also scoring 22 at the top of the order.

The Scorpions’ bowling was led by Jerome Taylor 3-44, Nikita Miller 2-36 and Gordon Bryan 2-69. When Jamaica batted first, Nkrumah Bonner struck his ninth List A half-century in a rearguard action as Jamaica Scorpions produced a recovery to reach 272-8 off their 50 overs.

Scorpions had slumped to 135-5 in the 31st over before Bonner arrived to slam an unbeaten 76 and turn the innings around. He put on a crucial 69 for the sixth wicket with Derval Green who made 32, before adding a further 38 for the seventh wicket with Jerome Taylor who belted a cameo 28 off a mere 14 balls.

Left-handed opener John Campbell had earlier struck a typically flamboyant 56 while Andre McCarthy chipped in with 36. Fast bowler Clinton Pestano was the best bowler with 3-56 while left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-42) and pacer Romario Shepherd (2-55) finished with two wickets apiece.

Scores: Scorpions 272 for eight off 50 overs (Nkrumah Bonner 76 not out, John Campbell 56, Andre McCarthy 36, Derval Green 32, Jerome Taylor 28; Clinton Pestano 3-56, Veerasammy Permaul 2-42, Romario Shepherd 2-55)

Jaguars 276 for nine off 49.5 overs (Leon Johnson 101, Raymon Reifer 68, Veerasammy Permaul 22, Sherfane Rutherford 22; Jerome Taylor 3-44, Nikita Miller 2-36, Gordon Bryan 2-69)