Latest update October 26th, 2018 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pan Am Championships 2020… Junior National Boys’ Training Squad Selected

Oct 26, 2018 Sports 0

Flashback! Guyana’s Junior National Men’s Team at the 2016, Junior Pan American Championships in Toronto Canada.

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has selected a squad of 40 Under-19 boys to begin preparations for the Junior Pan American Championships, scheduled for 2020. Over the next two years the squad will be prepared under the tutelage of a team of experienced coaches which includes current & former senior national players Dwayne Scott, Anthony Cole, Dwight Sullivan, Robert France, Christopher Low-Koan and Robert Fernandes.
Physical Trainer Barrington Browne will be in charge of the squad’s physical conditioning, while other resource personnel will address the sports psychology aspect of preparations. Starting with next week’s GTT Senior National Indoor Championships, the squad will be competing in all local tournaments against their senior club counterparts to develop the team chemistry and unity that will be needed in the international arena.
The GHB is also hoping to send the team on two warm-up tours to Trinidad & Tobago to expose the players to artificial turf prior to the 2020 championships. The squad will be spearheaded by senior nationals Kareem McKenzie and Meshach Sargeant, as well as Michael Hing and Omar Hopkinson who were all part of Guyana’s last junior team that competed at the quadrennial tournament in 2016.
The emergence of new talents the likes of Samuel Woodroffe, Warren Williams, Paul D’Andrade, Nickel Ashby, the Garnett brothers along with a number of other players has generated a level of excitement about the potential of the 2020 team.
National Head Coach Robert Fernandes stated that, “In the recently concluded Indoor Junior National Championships, these players produced such a high level of quality, entertaining hockey that it drew crowds that were on par or even larger than some of our senior tournaments. I’ve never worked with a squad that has this much talent and depth. From one to forty each of these players has a real shot of making the 2020 team and that level of competition for places will ensure that the final 18 will be of the highest calibre.”
The players will meet tomorrow at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) for their first training session ahead of Sunday’s GTT Senior National Indoor Championships.
National Junior Men’s Squad – Michael Hing (GK), Kareem McKenzie, Tariq Nelson, Rahim Oliver (GK), John Phang, Meshach Sargeant, Samuel Woodroffe, Shameer Bhagwandin (GK), Baraka Garnett, Samuel Garnett, Shomere Garnett, Tahrea Garnett, Tivesarid Garnett, Yusuf Brant, Symeon Daniels (GK), Shaquon Favourite, Dominic Alleyne, Omar Hopkinson, Deheron Wilkinson, Brandon Abrams, Paul D’ Andrade(GK), Kennard Jerricks, Nandalall Persaud, Theodore Thierens, Jonathan Williams, Warren Williams, Luis Adams, Nickel Ashby, Shemar Boston, Hilmar Chester, Edmond Chinian, Shakeem Fausette, Leroy Geer, Troy Hodge, Oshazay Savory, Ezekiel Springer, Quinn Tobin (GK), Kedar Hopkinson, Shoran James and Steffan Simmons.

More in this category

Sports

Shiv Chanderpaul receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UWI

Shiv Chanderpaul receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UWI

Oct 26, 2018

St John’s, Antigua – For 21 years he thrilled fans in the West Indies and all over the world and yesterday he received the Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of the West Indies. The...
Read More
Regional Super50… Johnson’s to leads Guyana Jaguars past Jamaica Scorpions and into final

Regional Super50… Johnson’s to leads...

Oct 26, 2018

Second annual Turbo Knockout Tournament launched

Second annual Turbo Knockout Tournament launched

Oct 26, 2018

Banks Beer 100 Ball Tourney… Yadram’s century highlights latest round of ECCCC

Banks Beer 100 Ball Tourney… Yadram’s...

Oct 26, 2018

BVA completes another competition

BVA completes another competition

Oct 26, 2018

GFF participates in Fifa Connect Workshop

GFF participates in Fifa Connect Workshop

Oct 26, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]