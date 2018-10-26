KMTC Pre Diwali Horse Race Meet… Silver and Things is feature race winner

Silver and Things of the J. Cheefoon Stable and trained by G. Sooklall shone brightly to take the feature H1 and Lower event when the Kennard Memorial Turf Club held its annual Pre Diwali Horse Race Meet at the Club’s Track, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne Berbice.

The animal which was ridden by Jockey K. Narine had to stave off a stiff challenge down the home stretch in the six furlongs event from Not This Time and Kentucky Woman. The win was worth $250,000 and trophy.

The 2 year-old Maiden event was won by Princess Tasha from Awesome Banner as Humming Bird and Handsome Drift drifted into the 3rd and 4th places. The winner collected $200,000 and trophy.

The J and K Class event was won by Release the Heat from Angel Eyes with Prince D and Touch Gold rounding out the money. Copping the L Class Open event was Miss Anjalie winning ahead of Touch Down and Touch Gold.

It was a good day for Release the Heat as it returned to burn up the track in the L Class non earners event winning from Massapequa Dr., Royal Blaze and Boss Lady in that order. There was no surprise in the L Class non-winners race as Dililah was able to beat Red Weasel, Rosie and Physical Disturbance for the win.

The Champion table was the Busjit Stable with C Grey being the Champion Trainer. Champion Jockey on show was Kevin Paul with three wins while Paul Delph was the runner-up. The Best Apprentice rider was R. Grey. There was a special prize for the Best Groomed Horse which went to Delilah. (Samuel Whyte)