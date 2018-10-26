Guyana Softball Cup 8 Commences Today

Latest update October 26th, 2018 12:58 AM
The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) Guyana Cup 8 commences today at several venues. The competition which will conclude on Sunday night at DCC will be played in four categories; Open, Over-45, Over-50 and the Female with teams from Canada, USA matching skills with their Guyanese counterparts.
Preliminary matches will be played at Eve Leary, DCC, Malteenoes Sports Club, GNIC SC, Ogle, Muslim Youth Organisation, Carifesta Sports Complex, Queen’s College and St. Stanislaus grounds.
In the Open segment, Regal Allstars, Blairmont, Speedboat, Farm, SVC, Corriverton, Cotton Field Wild Oats and two teams each from Canada and USA will vie for honours. The Over-40 Division consists of Regal Masters, Floodlights, Fisherman, Mike’s Wellman, Parika Defenders, Essequibo, Albion Masters and New York Hustlers Masters.
The Over-50 category includes Ariel, NY Hustlers, President’s XI, Orlando Masters, Floodlight Legends, SCI Miami, Savage and two teams from Canada. Trophy Stall Angels, 4R Lioness, Mike’s Wellwoman and Karibee Girls will battle in the Female category.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Open, Over-45 and Over-50 categories will receive gold pendants in the shape of cricket bats accentuated with diamond studs while fans will have an opportunity to win hampers and a trip for three couples to local destinations including Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls.
