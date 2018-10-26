Guyana receives UNICEF Climate Landscape report – aimed at raising awareness in younger demographic

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in its first ever Climate Landscape Analysis for Children (CLAC) of South American countries, is seeking to raise awareness of climate change within the countries’ younger demographic. The report, presented to Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Monday by UNICEF’s representative to Guyana, Sylvie Fouet, sought to assess the impact of climate, energy and the environment on Guyanese children.

Aptly, the report has arrived at a time when the country’s administration is in the process of finalizing the Green State Development Strategy. The minister related the level of importance in which this report should be seen. He further pointed out that the country’s younger populace should be educated and informed of the effects that climate change would have on them.

“Climate change is not just a buzzword, but it is something that affects the lives of all Guyanese,” he said. Minister Harmon reiterated the urgency in which educating and informing the country’s younger demographic should be addressed.

“Climate change is very important to Guyana and it is important that we educate our people from the lowest level coming up. Climate change and the Green State Development Strategy are all matters which are of current concern,” he added, while stressing that Guyana’s younger populace accounts for a large percentage in the overall census of the country, and in order for the region to perpetuate a sustainable patrimony, a receptive and aware younger demographic is needed.

Ms. Fouet stated that environmental awareness among youths is crucial and that consultations will be continued with the younger populace as the subject.

“What I like most is that we have been supported by the Office of Climate Change (OCC) and more than twenty-one agencies in Guyana opened their doors… so it is a very comprehensive review,” Ms. Fouet said of the analysis, while committing to strengthening UNICEF’s relationship with the OCC and other stakeholders.