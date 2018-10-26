GFF’s first exclusive venue to be finished by December – Stands & Flood lights to be erected next year says Forde

By Sean Devers

According to President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, his Administration is fulfilling a campaign promise made in 2015 with the construction of Guyana’s first exclusive Football venue at Providence on the East Bank of Demerara.

Forde informed that construction at the GFF Providence Technical Centre which is about 15 minutes’ drive from Georgetown, commenced in July last year. When Kaieteur Sport visited the work site yesterday the few workers there indicated that the first phase of the laying of the stones on the Accorder (mats) were almost done and second phase of laying smaller gravel should be completed in the next two weeks.

The workers revealed that the head of Nabi Construction visits the site almost every morning while it was disclosed that yesterday morning GFF officials did some inspections. Forde confirmed that this was the case, adding that once the second phase is completed a team from FIFA will carry out a compaction test and provide certification.

The synthetic grass will then be laid and Forde, who hails from Bartica, noted the commissioning of the ground will be done in December and the surface should ready be to play on. Forde also informed that the goals, artificial grass and equipment for the ground are already here.

”Taking into account the adverse weather I am very pleased with the progress of the project so far and I am confident that this phase will be completed on schedule. The next phase of erecting the Stands and Lights will begin early next year. We have already bought the stands” said the 46-year-old Forde.

He also informed that the building which currently sits to Northern end of the ground will be refurbished into a Dormitory for the players when camps are held while the lower flat will be converted into an office to house GFF officials. This he indicated will also be done next year.

It was further stated that a bid is out for a contractor for the Dormitory and Office while an overseas contractor has been identified for the lights project.

The GFF Head informed that the Green Field Construction Group has been contracted to build the field while Nabi Construction is sub contracted to oversee the project. The Green Field Construction Group is a New Jersey based Construction Management Firm with vast experience in managing a variety of high profile projects in the residential, hospitality, and commercial industries for some of the most distinguished builders and development companies in the world.

The Blairmount Community Centre in West Bank Berbice, Georgetown Football Club, Guyana Defense Force and GCC Bourda in the City, the National Synthetic Track at Leonora, Uitvlugt Community Centre, the Providence Stadium and the Mackenzie Sports Club in Linden are among the grounds that have hosted International matches.