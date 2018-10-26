GFF participates in Fifa Connect Workshop

Two staff members of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) are participating in a FIFA Connect workshop being held in Bridgetown, Barbados from October 25 – 26. Competitions Director, Ian Alves, and Coaching Education Officer, Lyndon France, are representing the GFF at the seminar, which seeks “to explain the FIFA Connect programme to the invited FIFA Member Associations and allow them to participate in the testing and training on the FIFA Connect Platform registration system.”

The FIFA Connect Programme is a virtual database, which helps every Member Association register all their stakeholders in a systematic way including players, coaches and referees wherever they are in the world.

It provides each registrant a unique identification code to enable easy management while aiding issues relative to receiving compensation for international transfers and ensuring protection of minors.

Among the areas to be discussed at the seminar are: FIFA Connect programme concept and principles, training and testing sessions on the FIFA Connect Platform, presentation of the support and user guides, and handover of the access to the system.

According to a FIFA correspondence, at the end of the workshop each participating Member Association will receive “dedicated access to its registration system enabling registration of

clubs, players, coaches, referees and officials.”

The programme, being facilitated by FIFA Connect Support and Implementation Officers Mitchell Woods and Edison Gomez, is featuring participants from Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks and Caicos and Trinidad and Tobago.