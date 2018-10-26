Latest update October 26th, 2018 12:58 AM

Eccles and Providence triumph

Eccles and Providence registered victories while Ruimveldt and Sandpipers played to a tie when the latest round of matches in the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association/Neville Sarjoo memorial 50-over tournament concluded last weekend.
Eccles defeated Nandy Park on Saturday at Gandhi Youth Organisation. Nandy Park batted first and posted 227 all out in 39.3 overs. Darshan Persaud struck 16 fours and two sixes in a top score of 97 not out while Rohan Sarjoo made 27; Daniel Barker claimed 4-33 and Kellon Carmichael 3-21.
In reply, Eccles scored 230-4 in 22.2 overs. Gavin Singh slammed 26 fours and one six in an attacking 126 while Sachin Singh made 59 with nine fours and three sixes. On Sunday at Laluni, Ruimveldt took first strike and scored 137 all out.
Omesh Danram made 42 including three fours and two sixes while Deonarine Seegobin contributed 39; Kayshoe Khemraj claimed 2-7 and Andrew Atkinson 2-22. Sandpipers responded with 137-8. Gavon Charles slammed four fours and four sixes in scoring 76; Ershad Alli snared 2-18 and Omesh Danram 2-20.
At YMCA, Providence beat Uprising by 158 runs. Providence took first strike and rattled up 289 all out in 32.3 overs. Terrence Decunha made 39 and Quincy Grimmond 38; Keshan Persaud bagged 5-68, Mohamed Baksh 2-33 and Ganesh Balkarran 2-45.
In reply, Uprising were sent packing for 130 in 20 overs. Jermaine Mc Neil scored 33 and Samuel Linder 26; Devon Paul picked up 3-15 and Colin Benn 3-47. The competition continues today.

