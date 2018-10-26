BVA completes another competition

The Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) on Sunday last completed yet another competition for senior male, female and novice teams at the Black Bush Polder Community Center Ground.

In the senior category, Port Mourant Training Center 1 (PMTC) defeated PMTC 2, 30-23 to take first place. They received $20,000 and trophy while PMTC 2 received the $10,000. The other teams that participated in this category were Rollers and Black Bush.

The Novices category was played on a round robin basis with Letter Kenney, Training Center, Corriverton Jets, No. 47 Challengers and Black Bush competing. No. 47 Challengers was able to defeat Black Bush Polder 30-26 to take the top spot and was rewarded with a trophy and $20,000. Black Bush Polder collected $10,000 while Corriverton Jets received $5,000 for placing third. The MVP prize went to Kevin Neerahoo of #47 Challengers.

The female match-up was an all fours encounter with Corriverton Jets defeating Port Mourant, 2-0. The scores were 15 -13, 15- 11. They received $5,000 and trophy. (Samuel Whyte)