Banks DIH/GABA League… Guardians and Pacesetters in winners row

Oct 26, 2018

Terrence Daniels –Plaisance Guardians.

Pacesetters’ Nathan Saul led his team again with another impressive performance in the first division during win over UG.

The weekend fixtures of the Rainforest Water/Malta Supreme/Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League which had to be rescheduled due to the IBF Antilles Under-18 3×3 Basketball tournament hosted by Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) on Saturday and Sunday last were contested at the Burnham Hard Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets on Tuesday night, last.
Pacesetters Basketball Club returned to form in the First Division category with Nathan Saul leading the charge with 18 points during their 74-59 victory over University of Guyana Trojans (UGT); Saul was supported by Travis Williams with 11 points.
In the opening Under-23 Division match, Plaisance Guardians continued their outstanding form when they condemned the winless Pepsi Sonics to another loss by a huge 32-point margin, 64-32. Plaisance’ skipper, Terrence Daniels was the leading shooter with 14 points, teammate Delroy Critchlow supporting with 11.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, both games were Under-23 encounters, the feature match saw Courtenay Taylor’s Eagles edging Clement Brusch’s Pacesetters 96-95 in a thriller. Eagles’ leader Shamaar Huntley netted 30 points to go along with 21-point contributions from teammates Nickosie Allicock and Sherland Gillis.
Despite Pacesetters being without their star player Troy David for the game and the impactful Zion Gray also out injured, they still battled with their rivals until the final buzzer with George Yearwood pouring in a game-high 34 points in a losing effort.
In the first match on Wednesday, University of Guyana Trojans mauled Pepsi Sonics 111-33. Jabari Joseph was the best of the students with 24 points while Denzil Logan had 15 for the winless Sonics.

