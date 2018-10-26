Banks Beer 100 Ball Tourney… Yadram’s century highlights latest round of ECCCC

A fine century by Bhaskar Yadram highlighted the latest round of matches in the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC)/Banks Beer 100-Ball tournament which concluded on Sunday last on the East Coast of Demerara.

Yadram struck 112 and got support from Rajendra Chandrika 54 as host Enterprise Busta SC posted 177 without loss off their 100 balls, batting first against La Bonne Intention (LBI). LBI were limited for 44-9 in reply with R. Pooran and Kamesh Yadram taking three wickets each.

Paradise SC beat Buxton SC by 55 runs at the said venue. Batting first, Paradise scored 115-8. Terrence King made 57 as La Ford picked up 3-30. Buxton SC were dismissed for 100 in reply. R. Woolford took 3-8.

At Strathavon, Beehive overcame Mahaica by four runs via super over. Mahaica SC managed 108-5, taking first knock. R. Ragnauth made 51. Beehive SC replied with 108-5. N. Badrisward got 36; H. Samuel 2-18. Beehive SC scored 13 from their super over while Mahaica SC were restricted to nine.

Beehive SC got the better of Helena #1and 2 by 19 runs. Beehive SC 139-4, taking first knock. N. Ragnauth scored 62. Helena # 1and 2 mustered 120-8 in reply. D. Singh made 32; R. Totaram took 2-10.

At Fairfield, Fairfield SC defeated Helena #1and 2 by seven wickets. Fairfield SC batted first and posted 191-7. Richard Chatura struck and Wasim Mustapha 59; S. Sattaur took 4-30. Helena #1 and 2 made 127-8 in reply. D. Singh struck 49; Leon Taekochandra and Richard Chatura took two wickets apiece.

Fairfield beat Strathavon by 41 runs. Fairfield batted first and managed 124-8. W. Mustapha made 42; G.Hemraj and K. Latif took three wickets each. Strathavon SC were bowled out for 83 off 77 balls in reply. M. Shaw took 4-15 from three overs.

At Lusignan: Golden Achievers SC won against Lusignan East by 34runs. Golden Achievers SC posted 136 for 7, batting first with Selwin Burgess scoring 31; K. Jailall had 2-24. Luignan East were dismissed for 102 in reply. Quacy Cummings claimed 3-22.

At Enmore, Mahaica Cavaliers thumped Unstoppable SC 78 runs. Mahaica Cavaliers batted first and rattled up 177-8. Nandram Persaud made 47 and P.Chowtie 31. C. Ageday snared 3-18. Unstoppable SC was restricted to 99 for 5 in reply. Junior Ceasar took 3 for 12.

Enmore A trounced Unstoppable SC by 10 wickets. Unstoppable were limited to 84 for 9, taking first strike. C. Ageday got 35; S.Jainarine captured 3-9 while Amir Khan and Yuvraj Dyal took two apiece. Enmore A responded with 85 in 51 balls. Imran Hassan stroked 48 not out and Bheemraj Ramkelawan 29 not out.

The competition continues on Sunday. At Enterprise, Buxton will play LBI at 09:30hrs and the Enterprise A will face Buxton SC at 13:30hrs. At Lusignan, Lusignan B will entertain Paradise at 09:30hrs and Lusignan A will take on Betterhope at 13:30hrs. At Betterhope, the home team will clash with Enterprise B at 09:30hrs and Lusignan East will face Mahaica Cavaliers at 13:30hrs. At Enmore, Lusignan A will play Enmore B at 09:30hrs and Enmore A will battle Golden Achievers at 13:30hrs. At Strathavon, the host will entertain Helena # 1 and 2 at 09:30hrs while Mahaica SC will tackle Helena #1 and 2 at 13:30hrs.