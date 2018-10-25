Latest update October 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Woman, 70, charged with $14M property fraud

Oct 25, 2018

Florence Marshall, 70, yesterday appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to a charge in relation to over $14M fraud.
The charge against the elderly woman alleged that on May 3, last, at Georgetown with intent to defraud she obtained a property worth $14,418,067 by virtue of a forged instrument, that is to say a last will and testament, purporting to show that it was signed by Hubert Da Costa Burgess.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. Her lawyer asked for reasonable bail. He told the court that there are two pending matters that will prove his client’s innocence.
However, police prosecutor Thornhill told the court that on July 17, last, Marshall was granted the property by means of a last will and testament of Hubert Burgess which was presented and administered.
It was later discovered by Subrina Burgess, daughter of the late Hubert Burgess, that the signature of her father on the last will was not his.
As a result she reported the matter and submitted documents bearing her father’s original signature to police officials.
The documents submitted revealed that the signature on the last will and testimony was not the same.
After listening to the case the Magistrate ordered the defendant’s release on $10,000 bail and ordered that she return to court on October 26.

