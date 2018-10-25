Two new lawyers admitted to the bar

Shivanie Lalaram and Tonza Sarrabo are two new lawyers that have recently been admitted to the bar.

Lalaram was issued her legal certificate on October 15, last, by Judge Sandil Kissoon. She is eager to pursue her career as an attorney.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Lalaram said that she has worked with Gunraj & Co., as well as Singh & Singh’s. She has had quite a lot of exposure to civil law and intends to continue in that field.

Sarrabo had her legal certificate issued on September 7 last by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.

Sarrabo told Kaieteur News that she is grateful to have been given the opportunity to pursue such a career.

She described the sense of happiness and relief she felt when she had received her results. The young lawyer seems to have her sights set on Civil Law, as well, though she also has an interest in Criminal Law.

Her mother said that she’s extremely proud of her daughter for having made such an accomplishment. She spoke of how proud she felt that she had made an investment as she did in her daughter’s career, and that her daughter has the necessary “knowledge to chart her own course.”