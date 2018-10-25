Latest update October 25th, 2018 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two new lawyers admitted to the bar

Oct 25, 2018 News 0

Shivanie Lalaram and Tonza Sarrabo

Shivanie Lalaram and Tonza Sarrabo are two new lawyers that have recently been admitted to the bar.
Lalaram was issued her legal certificate on October 15, last, by Judge Sandil Kissoon. She is eager to pursue her career as an attorney.
In an interview with Kaieteur News, Lalaram said that she has worked with Gunraj & Co., as well as Singh & Singh’s. She has had quite a lot of exposure to civil law and intends to continue in that field.
Sarrabo had her legal certificate issued on September 7 last by Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire.
Sarrabo told Kaieteur News that she is grateful to have been given the opportunity to pursue such a career.
She described the sense of happiness and relief she felt when she had received her results. The young lawyer seems to have her sights set on Civil Law, as well, though she also has an interest in Criminal Law.
Her mother said that she’s extremely proud of her daughter for having made such an accomplishment. She spoke of how proud she felt that she had made an investment as she did in her daughter’s career, and that her daughter has the necessary “knowledge to chart her own course.”

More in this category

Sports

Systems in place for Sunday’s Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo

Systems in place for Sunday’s Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo

Oct 25, 2018

Systems are in place as fans and participants alike along with the organisers anticipate the Rising Sun Turf Club Rodeo Committee organised Grand Rodeo fixed for Sunday at their West Coast Berbice...
Read More
Narayan Ramdhani on Kings University Badminton Team

Narayan Ramdhani on Kings University Badminton...

Oct 25, 2018

Marian Academy Inter-House Badminton Championship 2018 underway

Marian Academy Inter-House Badminton Championship...

Oct 25, 2018

GYSBI Sponsors First Major Oil & Gas Golf Tournament set for Saturday

GYSBI Sponsors First Major Oil & Gas Golf...

Oct 25, 2018

Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship Junior Jaguars optimistic about performance in upcoming tournament Visits NAMILCO

Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship Junior Jaguars...

Oct 25, 2018

Steve’s Jewellery’s golden rewards for Guyana Softball Cup MVPs

Steve’s Jewellery’s golden rewards for Guyana...

Oct 25, 2018

Features/Columnists

Kaieteur-News-Cartoon-Oct.-21-2018

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]