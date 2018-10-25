Trump suspects Crown Prince Involvement in Khashoggi Killing – UK revokes visas of all suspects involved

Turkish media has reported that Turkish intelligence has shared “all the evidence” with the Director of the CIA, Gina Haspel. She had visited Ankara, Turkey, to discuss the slain journalist’s killing with Turkish officials. She is now privy to the video and audio tapes of Khashoggi’s killing, and is reportedly convinced that the Saudi Death Squad murdered him.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President Donald Trump was asked whether he thinks the Saudi Crown Prince is involved with Khashoggi’s killing, to which he responded, “Well, the Prince is running things over there, more so at this stage. He’s running things, and so if anybody were going to be, it would be him”. The Mirror UK had reported that Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman “always said that he will cut off the fingers of every writer who criticises him.”

Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), has finally broken his silence on the killing of the journalist stating that it is a “heinous crime that cannot be justified”. He made this statement at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, where he said, “Some people are trying to seize this painful moment to drive a wedge between Saudi Arabia and Turkey.”

He further posited: “I want to send them a message: You will not be able to do that as long as we have a king called Salman bin Abdulaziz and a crown prince called Mohammed bin Salman and a Turkish president named Erdogan. The rift will never be created. We will prove to the entire world that both countries are cooperating to punish all perpetrators and justice will be above everything.

MBS reportedly had a meeting with Chinese, Russian and Japanese business leaders with the statement “Now we know who our best friends are, and who our best enemies are,” since these countries’ representatives had attended the economic forum hosted in Saudi Arabia, while many Western business leaders and world leaders boycotted the conference.

Aljazeera reported that Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and MBS spoke for the first time on a phone call, and that they discussed “the issue of joint efforts and the steps that need to be taken in order to shed light on the Jamal Khashoggi murder in all its aspects.”

Aljazeera reported that a Downing Street spokesperson, speaking on a call made between Prime Minister of the UK, Theresa May, and King Salman, said, “The Prime Minister said the current explanation lacks credibility, so there remains an urgent need to establish exactly what happened. She strongly urged Saudi Arabia to cooperate with the Turkish investigation and to be transparent about the results. It is important that the full facts are established.”

The British Prime Minister has promised to ban all the suspects involved in the journalist’s killing from entering the United Kingdom, telling the British Parliament, “The Home Secretary is taking action against all suspects to prevent them entering the UK, and if these individuals currently have visas, those visas will be revoked today”.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has also expressed his discontentment over Khashoggi’s killing and the consequent handling of the matter, in a call with King Salman. He reportedly told King Salman that France could potentially take action against those who are involved in the journalist’s killing. France reportedly has not decided on any sanctions towards the suspects or to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because the government does not want to make a hasty decision until further information is gathered on the matter.

The events surrounding the journalist’s death had started when he travelled to Turkey with his fiancée to obtain divorce papers from his previous marriage. He had left his wife outside of the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. When he did not emerge after the consulate closed, his fiancée called the police and reported him as missing.

Reuters had reported, “The initial assessment of the Turkish police is that Mr. Khashoggi has been killed at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul. We believe that the murder was premeditated and the body was subsequently moved out of the consulate.” The Turkish Prime Minister had called an immediate investigation into the matter, following this statement.

The Saudi government had reportedly swiftly responded to the allegations made by the Turkish Police, stating that Jamal Khashoggi left the consulate on the day of the incident.