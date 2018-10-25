Shooting death at Subryanville hotel… Eyewitness testifies after DPP intervention

One week after Special Prosecutor, Dexter Todd, told the court that he would be calling an eyewitness to testify on behalf of the State, he was yesterday forced to call the said eyewitness based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Special Prosecutor, Dexter Todd, was assigned by the DPP to prosecute the matter involving the owner of a Subryanville hotel who is charged with murder.

Erwin Bacchus, 45, of Fifth Avenue, Subryanville, Georgetown, is accused of killing his neighbour Jason De Florimonte.

Bacchus was not required to plead to the indictable offence which stated that on August 4, last, at Subryanville, Georgetown, he murdered De Florimonte.

He is currently on remand for the offence.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, the Special Prosecutor indicated to the court that based on advice from the DPP he will have to call eyewitness, Terrence Newsum, the handyman, to give evidence on behalf of the State.

Newsum is alleged to have witnessed when Bacchus allegedly shot and killed De Florimonte.

Hence, the Prosecution called two witnesses, Terrence Newsum, a handyman; and Alvin Leith, who offered different version of what transpired on the day De Florimonte was killed.

The Magistrate then adjourned the matter until October 26 for continuation.

The move to assign a Special Prosecutor instead of a Police Prosecutor comes after De Florimonte’s relatives complained to the Police Complaints Authority and the Crime Chief about several alleged discrepancies involving the manner in which the case was being handled by the police.

The lawyers representing Bacchus are contending that their client was trying to defend himself after he was attacked by De Florimonte who was at the time allegedly armed with a knife and a rolling pin.

Hughes added that a handyman who works for Bacchus saw De Florimonte beating his girlfriend in front of the hotel and tried to rescue the woman.

Hughes added that De Florimonte became upset and armed himself with a knife and a rolling pin and advanced towards the handyman.

De Florimonte then allegedly began to stab at the handyman who ran into the hotel to save his life but was followed by De Florimonte.

The court heard that while the handyman was running up the hotel stairs, De Florimonte caught up with him and once again began to stab at him.

Bacchus, the lawyers, said, in an attempt to save the handyman’s life told De Florimonte to stop harming his worker.

However, De Florimonte turned his attention on the hotelier.

Hughes stated that his client became fearful for his life and in an attempt to scare De Florimonte fired two warning shots..

The attorney alleged that De Florimonte continued to advance towards his client who shot him once in the chest and fired two shots in his direction, the lawyers added.