Potholes yet to be filled after many concerns raised at NDC

The plight of the residents of the Grove/Diamond, East Bank Demerara area have become unbearable as they believe that the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) does nothing but only give a deaf hearing to their cries.

After meeting with several persons of the area this publication was made to understand that often times they have raised concerns about the many potholes in their streets, however not much is being done.

According to a resident of Second Phase Samatta Point, “It is with a heavy heart you have to drive through these streets because as you going through, the bottom of your vehicle getting graze up and more often as should, you have to be changing tyres”.

The NDC has aided the community by filling some of these very potholes with loam and sand, however during the last rainy season and since before it has washed off. This is also another dilemma as another resident mentioned that “ when the rain fall it mud’s up your shoes and even worse, runs off into the drain and may soon block it up”.

Chairman of the NDC, Mr Narine, said, “The NDC can only do repairs; they are not in charge of building roadways. We have more loam and sand that we can fill the holes with but as we know because of the rain it has washed away. Therefore, we are currently awaiting advice from the engineer’s department within the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) for an economical way to move forward with the situation”.

The chairman highlighted that for the major pot-holes they are pushing to have tenders given out for contactors to patch same. He indicated that many outreaches were attempted to be done for the communities to be aware of these very updates but many residents don’t show up.

The chairman stated, “People are not aware of what is going on; they need to research the constraints of the NDC and they need to be more involved in the affairs of their local government”.