Narayan Ramdhani on Kings University Badminton Team

Oct 25, 2018

Narayan Ramdhani standing third from right with other members of the university team.

Guyana’s Top Badminton player Narayan Ramdhani, who just finished his 2-years Diploma in Sports Science in Vancover Canada last May, has now moved to The Kings University in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to do his 4-year Bachelor of Commerce and also play on the Kings University Badminton Team where they offered him a Badminton Scholarship due to his high performances.
Only a few weeks ago he had his try out and qualified to make it on the King’s University Eagles Badminton Team where he will be training three to four times a week. He is scheduled to play in the Upcoming University Championships in November.
He is also training two times a week with B-Active High Performance Badminton Club also in Edmonton.
Narayan during his Vacation in Guyana played in the GOA Olympic Day National tournament in June where he won Gold, conducted a Training Camp for Schools at the National Gymnasium in July, represented Guyana at the CAC Games in Barranquilla Colombia and Carebaco International in Suriname in August where he won two Bronze Medals.
Profile And Updated Results For 2018:
Narayan Ramdhani (20 YEARS OLD) D.O.B. June 3, 1998.
Clubs: Yonex Badminton Club (Guy)/B-Active HP & Kings Eagles (Canada)
Highest World Junior Ranked No. 53
Highest Pan Am Junior Ranking No. 3
Guyana Current National Ranking No. 1
Highest Canada BC Ranking No. 3
Guyana’s Junior Sportsman of the Year 2015
2- Bronze- CAREBACO International in Paramaribo Suriname 2018
Qualified Round of 16 CAC Games in Barranquilla Colombia 2018
Qualified Round of 16 South American Games in Cochabamba Bolivia 2018
2nd Round- Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia 2018
2-Golds- VCR Jack Under-Hill Open Singles & Doubles in Canada 2018

 

