Miner strikes again with fraud

Standing before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, Raymond Harilall was made to answer to three charges of fraud.

It was alleged that between September and October last, at Dennis Street, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara, with intent to defraud he obtained $1,078,000 from Richard Harris by falsely pretending that he was in a position to acquire a loan knowing same to be false.

In addition, it was alleged that between October 3 and October 20 last, at Croal Street, Georgetown, Lall incurred a debt of $80,000 by travelling in the motor car PJJ 4040 of Travis Fitzpatrick and did not pay.

Then between September 3 and October 5h last, at Dennis Street Turkeyne, East Coast Demerara, with intent to defraud he obtained $1,699,000 from Aniruda Sudhram by falsely pretending that he was in a position to acquire a loan, knowing same to be false.

Lall pleaded guilty to all the charges that were read to him.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Patrice Henry, who informed the court that Lall is a 58 year old miner. He is a divorcee with three children and lives at Eccles, East Bank Demerara. He further went on to say that Lall had a previous incident of similar occurrence.

Attorney Henry begged for mercy in the sentence as his client with no intent to waste the court time is going ahead with his guilty plea.

After listening to the attorney Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore considered the fact that Lall did not waste the court’s time by entering an early guilty plea and she therefore sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment.

In 2008, Harilall was sentenced to eight years after he fraudulently obtained over$3 million from several persons.