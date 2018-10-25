Manslaughter charge for Sophia man

Days after a 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another man over a bicycle, a labourer was on Tuesday remanded to prison after he was charged with manslaughter.

Thirty-one-year-old Darius Barrington, of 634 ‘A’ Field Sophia was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on October 18, last, at South Sophia, he unlawfully killed Seon Harry.

The charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Barrington was represented by Attorney-at-Law Lawrence Harris who in an application to secure bail for his client stated that on the day in question; his client was viciously attacked by Harry who was the aggressor and at the time was armed with a cutlass. The lawyer went on to tell the court that the now deceased man dealt his client several chops about his body.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, stated that on October 18, last, at around 21:00 hrs, the now deceased man picked up Barrington’s bicycle without his permission and went to a shop to purchase food.

The prosecutor added that on Harry’s return from the shop, Barrington confronted him and kicked the food out his hand.

The court heard that Harry became annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Barrington several chops to his left hand, head and abdomen.

Barrington in defending himself pulled out a knife from his waist and stabbed him.

An injured Harry fell to the ground and both men were picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Barrington was treated for his injuries and placed in police custody, while Harry was pronounced dead on arrival.

Prosecutor Jeffers made strong objections to bail being granted to Barrington citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor added that the case file into the matter is complete and the Prosecution is ready to commence the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter.

He added that the Prosecution will be calling a total of 30 witnesses throughout the PI. Magistrate McLennan after listening to the Prosecution’s facts remanded Barrington to prison.

The father of three was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 5 when he will appear before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly who will be conducting the PI.