Inaccurate info delays salaries for Joint Services, other agencies – Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, says the delay in the payment of members of the joint services this week is not as a result of unavailable finances, but rather the submission of inaccurate information.

A released letter dated Tuesday, October 22, 2018, to Heads of Department of the Ministry of Public Service, disclosed that there has been a delay in the payment of salaries for October.

This was due to “insufficient funds” as a result of new appointments.

“The Ministry is working assiduously with the Ministry of Finance to ensure salaries are paid at the earliest possible time.”

In a statement to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Jordan, explained that the Ministry of Public Security’s payroll was released from the Ministry of Finance since Thursday, October 18.

He further explained that a request for 6141 and Virements was received the following day, with insufficient information.

“A request for additional information was satisfied after 17:00 hrs and a letter for Budget approval sent to the Director of Budget on Monday, October 22. Approval was granted, and the funds released the same day.”

However, the government statement said, attempts to “import” the payroll on Tuesday, October 23 highlighted several errors resulting from incorrect postings during the year.

According to the Minister, staff worked into the night to correct the detected errors.

“Staff of the ministry of Public Security was unable to assist in the process with necessary explanations despite being provided with tables and demonstrations from the technical staff of the Ministry of Finance, for hours. The result, therefore, was the inability to process the Ministry of Public Security’s payroll to date.”

Jordan assured that the processing of the payroll would have continued yesterday with staff of the Ministry of Finance working with those of the Ministry of Public Security to rectify all errors and ensure salaries are paid to the joint services.

The agencies affected include Guyana Prison Service and the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).