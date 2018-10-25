Father convicted for assaulting daughter

Mark Anderson, a 38-year-old father of seven and sales representative at Sankar’s Autoworks, was yesterday put before the court to answer for a charge which alleged that he assaulted his daughter.

But the father claimed he was only instilling discipline.

The charge against the defendant read that on October 10, last, at Bel Air Road, he unlawfully assaulted his daughter. Anderson pleaded guilty to the charge and in tears explained that the child disrespected him as a father. He told the court that he would usually pick the child up in his car to take her to school but as of late the mother requested that the child take the bus.

The father explained that the mother has been demanding money for transportation which he did not view as necessary because he would usually take the child to school and thus, they had an argument.

Anderson explained that a day after the misunderstanding, he went to pick the child up to take her to school but the mother and the child walked away from him.

He said that he exited his vehicle and called to the child who then reportedly told him that she does not want to go anywhere with him and his family.

He then admitted to holding the child by the shoulders and shaking her while telling her that “I am your father and don’t you ever disrespect me.”

Anderson then claimed that the mother started to “chuck” him so he went back in his car and went to work, where he was later confronted by police officers and arrested.

However, the court heard from police prosecutor Thornhill that on the day in question, the virtual complainant and her mother was walking along the road when the defendant stopped along the same route.

The child and her mother then walked past the defendant, who called out for the child and chucked her about her neck and body.

Anderson said that the mother is encouraging his child to disrespect him and he did not hit her.

The magistrate listened to the case and released the defendant on a $10,000 fine.