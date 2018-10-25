Ex-cop, 53, convicted of raping toddler

Latest update October 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Former policeman Deon Aaron is now awaiting sentencing after he was convicted yesterday by a 12-member mixed during of raping a three-year-old girl. Aaron, 53, a security guard engaged in sexual penetration with the young girl between March 1, 2016 and October 20, 2016.
The incident occurred on the East Bank of Demerara. Kaieteur News understands that the little girl was left in Aaron’s care when he violated her by inserting his finger into her vagina. Upon returning home, the girl complained to her mother who reported the incident to the police.
Investigations were carried out and Aaron was arrested and charged. Attorney-at-Law Madan Kissoon, who represented Aaron throughout his trial, requested a probation report. The case for the State was presented by Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs, Seeta Bishundial and Tiffin Lyken.
Trial Judge Jo Ann Barlow adjourned sentencing for Aaron until November 8, when the probation report and views of the victim will be presented to the court. Aaron was committed to stand trial for the offence in March of this year, after Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman found there was sufficient evidence against him.
The convicted man had been released on $200,000 bail pending trial.
