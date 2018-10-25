De Town Clown gat more bodyguards than Soulja Bai

Some people does really think a lot of dem self. When dem dressing to go out dem deh in front de mirror pampazetting and trying to mek up dem face. When dem step out breeze even can’t touch dem.

Dem is de people who think too much of demself. City Hall got nuff of dem and if wasn’t fuh de Commission of Inquiry dem boys woulda never know a lot of things.

De Town Clown got eight security guards. When dem tell de commission yesterday, Uncle Kennard laugh and then he ask “Who would do de Town Clown anything? Why she got to have eight bodyguards?”

She got more bodyguards than Soulja Bai. Dem boys never see Soulja Bai wid so much bodyguards.

Hammy is anodda one. He cease being de Mayor years ago but he still got de council paying fuh four bodyguards.

Fuh sure, dem boys know three ex-President, Jagdeo, Donald, and Sam, don’t have four bodyguards.

Then dem boys find out, yesterday, that de Clown Clerk now tun Peter Sellers. He was selling anything, movable and immovable even if dem move like a sloth he would sell it out.

He off de wuk and he still got bodyguards who walking around wid illegal guns. He lease then sellout a big wharf fuh $50,000 a month.

Dem boys seh you can’t get a one-bedroom apartment in G/T fuh that price, much less a whole wharf.

He then lease and sell anodda piece of reserve, this time in South Ruimveldt. He start off by leasing de place fuh $1.8M. De same thing he do wid de wharf and odda places.

After de $1.8M paid to city hall, he decide to collect de rest in he name. At fuss dem boys hear he collect a lot of cash but get suh brazen that he tell de man if he don’t have de cash, “Gimme cheque in me name.”

Dem boys know Jagdeo, Ashni, Brassington, Rob de Earth, Irfaat, and de Chat-3 was bad but this Clown, Rice-Stan, mek dem look like Sunday school boys.

Talk half and no wonder city hall never got money to pay staff.