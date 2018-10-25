Casino robbery trial… Accused asked court to review evidence before Prosecution closes case

Latest update October 25th, 2018 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2018 Court Stories, News 0
Wayne Griffith, one of the men charged with a multi-million-dollar robbery at the Princess Casino on April 29, 2016, yesterday told Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman that he would like to review the entirety of the witnesses’ evidence before the State closes its case.
Magistrate Latchman after listening to Griffith granted him time to peruse the evidence before Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels closes her case.
The matter was then adjourned until October 31.
Griffith, 29, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara; Junior Stuart, 30, of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown; and Andre Blackman, 35, of Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, are accused of robbing Daniel Roberts and Alfea Gajadhar of $8,951,000 – property of the Princess Casino.
The three men pleaded not guilty to the charge and are currently out on bail.
According to police, four men arrived at the Ramada Princess Hotel in a white motorcar bearing a fake number plate. They were armed with guns and entered the Princess Casino, discharging several rounds in the process.
They relieved a security guard of his shotgun and ordered patrons and staffers to lie on the ground. It was reported that the gunmen held a cashier at gunpoint and made off with local and foreign currency.
Three of the bandits reportedly escaped on foot, while police were able to apprehend one of them who were reportedly trapped in the casino. One of the men was reportedly arrested in a house a few days after the robbery with a large quantity of wet money and other valuables.
Another defendant, who was a former security guard at the Casino, allegedly provided the gunmen with vital information about the gambling spot’s operations. During the ordeal, Police Lance Corporal Andrew Richardson and four hotel staffers sustained gunshot wounds.
