Acting Town Clerk caught in dilemma trying to defend faulty M&CC transactions

Acting Town Clerk, Sharon Harry- Munroe, found her in a dilemma yesterday as she sought to defend the actions of officials within council before the Commission of Inquiry, (COI) into City Hall yesterday.

Harry-Munroe who has close to 30 years experience working within the ranks of City Hall was at the time facing questions in relation to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at council.

Attorney for the Commission, Sherwin Benjamin questioned the witness about payments made to companies who did not have a contract with the Council.

“Is it the SOP for Mr King, (Town Clerk) to take contractors to an area and request work to be done without signing a contract with? As it is in the case of XL Engineering, a company that is now owed millions of dollars by City Hall.”

I don’t know of any payments being made without a contract,” Harry –Munroe who held a number of positions at City Hall, including the post of Acting City Treasurer, told the Commission.

She was adamant in her response adding that there must be some form of arrangement between those individuals and Council before the payments.

I am not aware of any instances in which monies were remitted to individuals and companies without a contract.

“We have multiple contractors who say they have been paid without a contract,” Benjamin said in response.

“Well I don’t know of any,” Harry- Munroe retorted.

Her statements attracted inquiries from Chairman of the Commission, retired Judge Cecil Kennard.

“So where are the contracts then?” Kennard asked.

“You mean to tell me that you don’t know of instances where the Town Clerk took persons to the area and show them the work to be done, without signing a contract?” the Chairman interjected pointing to evidence before the commission.

Continuing the line of questioning, Benjamin noted, “ As we are on the topic of SOPs, can you say if it is the SOP of City Hall for the Town Clerk to meet with taxpayers on a one on one basis to discuss waivers as in the case of Royston King and MCG Investment Inc, the company under which Giftland Mall operates?”

Taking a long pause, before answering the question, Harry-Munroe said that only the Town Clerk could explain to the commission his reason for having a one on one with the taxpayer.

“With all due respect, Ms Harry – Munroe you did not answer the question. Is it the SOP for him to do so?”

“It is not the SOP”

The witness also faced questions about the issue surrounding an alleged forgery of a signature by Omadeli Newton, who is currently the internal auditor of the Georgetown M&CC.

Newton had allegedly signed off on documents to waive taxes for a property owner in the city.

She reportedly signed the name J. Bacchus on behalf of the property owner. The matter was placed under an internal probe by the council.

As Chairman of the Commission, Justice Kennard pointed that instead of an internal investigation; the matter should have engaged an independent investigation involving a handwriting expert.

He noted that the matter borders on criminality—it amounts to a crime. Instead, it was pointed out that Newton was reprimanded and subsequently promoted to the post of internal auditor.

Faced with questions about the matter, Harry- Munroe noted that she could not provide the answers.