RHT Bakewell crush Whim National to lift Rhonda Lewis tourney as BCB Completes 12

A magnificent innings of 91 from Guyana Under-19 player Kevlon Anderson and a destructive spell of 3 for 18 by West Indies female pacer Erva Giddings led the Rose Hall Town Bakewell to an easy 130 runs to victory over Whim National in the Final of the Berbice Cricket Board organised Rhonda Lewis Memorial 20/20 Tournament, for teams in the Lower Corentyne area. Earlier in the day, they brushed aside Fyrish to reach the final.

Playing infront of a large and passionate crowd, Rose Hall Town Bakewell won the toss and batted first. They lost National Under-19 player Jason Sinclair in the 3rd Over, caught off medium pacer Yogindra Harrinarine for 7 at 18 for 1. National junior players Kevin Sinclair and Kevlon Anderson added 80 for the second wicket with Sinclair being brutal on any ball short as he raced to 68 (6×6, 5×4) before he was caught on the deep mid wicket boundary off the bowling of V. Sookshine. The Berbice Under-17 all rounder was run out first ball for nought as Rose Hall fell to 98 for 3 in the 10th Over. National Under-15 all rounder Jonathan Rampersaud and Anderson then added 100 for the 4th wicket in ten overs before the latter was bowled off the last ball of the innings for a classy 91, which included twelve boundaries and one six. Fourteen years old Rampersaud was left unbeaten on 22, with one six. Harrinarine took 2 for 44 from his four overs while V. Sookshine bowled well to take 1 for 28 from his allotted four overs.

Needing to score at just under ten runs per over, Whim National were never in the hunt as the youthful Rose Hall Town Bakewell fielded brilliantly and their pacers being very hostile in cool overcast conditions. Anderson returned with the ball to effect the first breakthrough when he had opener N. Deonarine caught behind by Chanderpaul Govindan for nought at 3 for 1 in the second over. Former National Under-19 pacer Sylus Tyndall and West Indies Female pacer Erva Giddings then ripped the heart of Whim National team to bowl them out for 69 off 16.2 overs. Giddings took 3 for 19 (4 Overs) Tyndall 2 for 14 and Kevin Sinclair 2 for 15 as only V. Sookshine and K. Deonarine offered any resistance with 19 and ten respectively.

Earlier in the day, Rose Hall Town Bakewell defeated Fyrish by 65 runs in the semifinals to reach the final. Rose Hall Town Bakewell amassed 160 for 3 from 15-Overs with Junior Sinclair 64, Kevin Sinclair 31 and Kevlon Anderson 39 being the principal scorers. Fyrish in return were restricted to 95 for 8 with Krishna Rengasammy 15 and R. Ramcharran 26 being the principal scorers. Junior Sinclair 4 for 7 and his captain Kevin Sinclair were the destroyers with the ball.

BCB President Hilbert Foster hailed the tournament as a tremendous success and expressed gratitude to the Lewis’ Family for sponsoring the Tournament, which attracted large crowds to the different venues. Lindon Lewis, father of Rhonda, hailed the outstanding organising skills of the Berbice Cricket Board in organising a tournament of high standard as a tribute to his daughter who died of cancer in 2006 at the tender age of seventeen. Lewis committed his family to sponsoring the tournament in the future once he was satisfied with the leadership of Berbice Cricket.

Kevlon Anderson was named Man of the Match, Mahendra Charran “Best Fielder”, Jonathan Rampersaud “Most Discipline, Kevlon Anderson “Most Runs in the tournament, Junior Sinclair “Most Wickets in Tournament, Chanderpaul Govindan “Wicketkeeper” with most dismissals, Kevin Sinclair “MVP of the Tournament”. Erva Giddings won the Award for being the best bowler in the finals, while the talented Anderson took home the best batsman award. The winning team and runner-up collected a trophy each along with cash prizes.