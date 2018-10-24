GSCL Inc expresses gratitude to stakeholders on successful PM T20 Cup 2

Following the successful staging of the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup 2, the organisers Georgetown Softball Cricket league (GSCL) Inc has extended gratitude to its sponsors and teams.

A release from the organisers stated that the executive members of the GSCL Inc are happy that they were able to successfully host another such tournament and are looking forward to continued support from corporate Guyana.

The tournament commenced on Friday last with 12 Open and 12 Masters Teams and concluded on Sunday at the Everest Cricket Club where Speedboat and Regal Masters retained their titles.

Wazeer Hussain of Speedboat was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the tournament, man-of-the-match in the final where he made 78 not out and took 3-17 and also copped the prize for scoring the highest individual score.

In the Masters category, Ramesh Narine of Mike’s Wellman notched up the highest individual score of 137, while Eric Thomas of Regal Masters was the MVP and Mohendra Arjune of Regal Masters took the man-of-the-match in the final award after scoring 44 and taking 4-27.

Speedboat pocketed a trophy and $700,000 and runner’s up Boots All stars took home a trophy and $100,000, while Regal Masters collected a trophy and $600,000 and second place Mike’s Wellman a trophy $100,000.

The sponsors were Hero, Banks DIH, Express International Inc, Genesis Marine Inc, Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Regal Sports, Ink Plus, Krsna and Balram Printery, Digital Technology, Elegance Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Atlantic Southern Trade (Rica Juice), Fly Jamaica, Ansa Mc Al, Industrial Supplies and Services, Bedesse Sports Inc, Dina’s Embroidery, Crown Mining, USA Cricket Zone, Dass Enterprise of Bartica, Encore Consulting Corp and Green Power Solution, Guysons Engineering, P and P Insurance Brokers and Chung’s Global Enterprise.