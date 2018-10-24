GPHC outreach targets Port Kaituma women

The designated month for breast cancer awareness has seen a mélange of supporting activities from both the public and private sector, with the most recent being an outreach in Region One by the doctors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Residents of Port Kaituma, Matthew’s Ridge and other outlying communities were privileged to be a part of a cancer awareness outreach that incorporated a march, as well as the provision of services such as Pap smear screening for women.

The outreach, which was held on Sunday, was facilitated by GPHC’s obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, Dr. Lucio Pedro, an oncology specialist, as well as other doctors and medical students. The venture sought to raise awareness as well as inform women on the risk factors and preventative measures for breast cancer and cervical cancer.

The World Health Organization in its fight to control cancer sees four major aspects as crucial: cancer prevention, early detection, and diagnosis, treatment, and palliation.

Dr. Pedro in his address to the women at Port Kaituma reiterated the need for awareness for the first two aspects. He highlighted the major factors that equate for most cases of cancer within seemingly healthy women. He went on to explain to them that there are avenues in which they could take to prevent the likelihood of cancer.

According to reports, the second leading cause of cancer mortality in women is cervical cancer. Dr. Pedro explained to the women that most patients who were diagnosed with this type of cancer would have had the Human papillomavirus (HPV) present within them, leaving them a bit more susceptible to the disease.

The presence of this virus, he explained, was the most important risk factor for cervical cancer. However, Dr. Pedro expressed how disheartening this find was, since there are means to prevent the spread of the virus. He then referred to the Ministry of Public Health’s HPV vaccine administration campaign, which was launched last year. The doctor went on to add that smoking, poor dietary habits and the long-term use of oral contraceptives might also attribute to cervical cancer.

Dr. Pedro explained that the cancer screening services encompassed a VIA (visual inspection through acetic acid) approach. Through this approach, patients will be able to find out whether cells are cancerous or pre- cancerous. The outreach saw a plethora of patients being screened and educated on how to do self-examinations for breast cancer.

Dr. Pedro, in apprising the women of the different measures available, allayed the fears that many had in the preventative measures being offered.

Officials of GPHC expressed the hospital’s commitment to the eradication of cancer as well as the decimation of the disease’s mortality rate.