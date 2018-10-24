GFA/Stag Revival Cup… Tucville host Sunday’s double-header; GFC is first to qualify for quarter-finals

Latest update October 24th, 2018 12:58 AM

Oct 24, 2018 Sports 0

GFC scorers, from right, Rockford Edmonds, Rondel Peters and La Vaughn Ennis.

The battle for supremacy in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Stag Revival Cup is set to continue on Sunday at the Tucville ground with two more matches. From 14:15hrs, Santos will take on Order & Discipline to be followed by a clash between Western Tigers and Beacon from 16:00hrs.
Meanwhile, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) became the first club to qualify for the quarter finals following their 5-0 thumping of Northern Rangers on Sunday afternoon last. Leading GFC were Rondel Peters (26th, 65th) and Rickford Edmonds (70th, 78th) with a double each, the other coming from La Vaughn Ennis in the 22nd minute.
Sunday’s other match saw Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battling to a 1-1 stalemate. The Mocha based Riddim Squad took the lead in the 35th minute on account of a Julian Forris strike but that was cancelled out in the 52nd minute when Black Pearl scored, thanks to Tsakadie Sealey.

