GFA/Stag Revival Cup… Tucville host Sunday’s double-header; GFC is first to qualify for quarter-finals

Latest update October 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
The battle for supremacy in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Stag Revival Cup is set to continue on Sunday at the Tucville ground with two more matches. From 14:15hrs, Santos will take on Order & Discipline to be followed by a clash between Western Tigers and Beacon from 16:00hrs.
Meanwhile, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) became the first club to qualify for the quarter finals following their 5-0 thumping of Northern Rangers on Sunday afternoon last. Leading GFC were Rondel Peters (26th, 65th) and Rickford Edmonds (70th, 78th) with a double each, the other coming from La Vaughn Ennis in the 22nd minute.
Sunday’s other match saw Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battling to a 1-1 stalemate. The Mocha based Riddim Squad took the lead in the 35th minute on account of a Julian Forris strike but that was cancelled out in the 52nd minute when Black Pearl scored, thanks to Tsakadie Sealey.
Oct 24, 2018A strong contingent of cars from Caribbean American Motorsports (CAMS) is expected to hit these shores in the coming weeks. The team will be led by Afraz Allie who is expected to compete in the local...
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018
Oct 24, 2018
One of the finest, most admirable humans I have met in this world turned 90 last Sunday. Yesu Persaud celebrated his birthday... more
We often hear about the rule of law, and especially about the need for government to ensure that it carries out its functions... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Reports are wrong in stating that eight Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are on a ‘blacklist’... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]