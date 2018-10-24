GFA/Stag Revival Cup… Tucville host Sunday’s double-header; GFC is first to qualify for quarter-finals

The battle for supremacy in the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Stag Revival Cup is set to continue on Sunday at the Tucville ground with two more matches. From 14:15hrs, Santos will take on Order & Discipline to be followed by a clash between Western Tigers and Beacon from 16:00hrs.

Meanwhile, Georgetown Football Club (GFC) became the first club to qualify for the quarter finals following their 5-0 thumping of Northern Rangers on Sunday afternoon last. Leading GFC were Rondel Peters (26th, 65th) and Rickford Edmonds (70th, 78th) with a double each, the other coming from La Vaughn Ennis in the 22nd minute.

Sunday’s other match saw Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battling to a 1-1 stalemate. The Mocha based Riddim Squad took the lead in the 35th minute on account of a Julian Forris strike but that was cancelled out in the 52nd minute when Black Pearl scored, thanks to Tsakadie Sealey.