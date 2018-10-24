Essequibo/Pomeroon FA Senior League… ETI edge Suddie to remain unbeaten; Charity Xtreme notch first win

Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI) has qualified for the knock-out stage (semi-finals) of the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) 2018 Senior League following their third win in as many matches on Saturday last at the Anna Regina Community Centre ground.

The school boys needled Henrietta Football Club on account of Renaldo Birchman’s 58th minute goal in a closely contested shindig. It was a close tussle but the young lads prevailed in the end to end unbeaten and top Group A with 9 points from their three matches; they also defeated Queenstown and Good Hope.

In the other match on Saturday, Charity Xtreme, on account of a brace of goals off the boot of Sheldon Pitt recorded their first win after losing their opening match against Mainstay Gold Star. Out to erase the memory of the opening loss, Charity went about the job in real businesslike fashion and opened the scoring five minutes into the clash through an Alanzo Abraham strike.

From thereon in, it was all Charity, Daniel Henry got into the scoring act on 18 minutes before Pitt got into the fray with his double in the 52nd and 73rd minute, the final goal was converted by Sevron David, five minutes to full time.

Latest Points standings

Group A

Teams P W D L F A GD Points

Essequibo T.I 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9

Queenstown United 2 1 0 1 3 2 +1 3

Henrietta United 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Good Hope 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Group B

Mainstay Gold Star 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6

Suddie 2 1 0 1 2 6 -4 3

Charity Xtreme 2 1 0 1 5 2 -3 3

Dartmouth 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

Super X1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0