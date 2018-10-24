EBFA Senior KO… Grove Hi Tech swamp Samatta Point/Kaneville; KK Warriors edge Diamond Upsetters

The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) top club, Grove Hi Tech was in rampant form when senior football made a welcome return to the association on Saturday afternoon last at the Diamond Community Centre ground.

Contesting the association’s knock-out tournament that would see the top two teams advancing to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) year-end Super 16 championship which will have over Six Million at stake, Grove hammered Samatta Point/Kaneville 14-0 in the latter’s first senior match as an affiliate of the EBFA.

Eight players inked their names on the score sheet led by junior National player, Kevin Padmore Jnr., who netted a hat-trick in the 7th, 30th and 60th minutes. Three players scored a brace each, Joel Dick, Denzil Crawford and Marvin Squires, while there was one each for Tyrell Khan, Nicholai Matthews, Akeem James and Tyrone Primo.

There were two walk-overs awarded, Hauraruni Eagles have advanced at the expense of Swan FC who did not show up for the playoff contest; Hauraruni will now meet Timehri Panthers on Sunday in a main draw encounter. Friendship All Stars failure to show up on Sunday gifted Herstelling Raiders a place in the next round.

The other match on Sunday saw Kuru Kururu Warriors edging another team that made its debut at this level, Diamond Upsetters, 2-1. Sherwin Henry handed the Warriors the lead on 11 minutes in a match which both sides looked scratchy in the opening exchanges.

The Warriors, a more experienced unit, sought to control play and succeeded to some extent but as the match matured, Upsetters, on their home turf grew in confidence. In the 41st minute, a well placed free kick from Captain Jamal Thomas was drilled past National Beach Soccer Custodian, Ethan Sparman to the delight of the home team supporters.

But the Warriors did not crack under the ensuing pressure that was exerted by Upsetters for a few minutes, rather, they kept composure and their experience eventually carried them over the line as they retook the lead for good in the 46th minute through a Wezlon Harry goal.

Matches will continue this weekend at the same venue. Mocha Champs are down to match skills with Soesdyke Falcons from 14:00hrs with the feature match between Agricola Red Triangle and Diamond United on Saturday.

On Sunday, Timehri Panthers will come up against Hauraruni Eagles from 15:00hrs, the lone match of the day.