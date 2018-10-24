Dindyal century guides GCC to victory

Latest update October 24th, 2018 12:58 AM
A fine century by Mavindra Dindyal guided Georgetown Cricket Club to a five-wicket victory over Demerara Cricket Club when the teams collided in an U17 fixture recently at DCC.
Batting first, DCC managed 234-4 in 55 overs with Brandon Jaikarran scoring 51 with eight fours, while Ezekiel Wilson made 33 and Daniel Mootoo 34 not out including two fours and two sixes.
Dindyal then slammed 15 fours and five sixes in scoring 120, while Rivaldo Phillips got 35 with three fours and one six. Daniel Mootoo claimed 3-23.
