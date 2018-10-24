Cops switch raw evidence wid Peppa Pig cartoon

De police wasting dem time, de courts’ time and de people’s tax dollars. Imagine dem charge a homeless man fuh going in a school and pick couple mango; dem hold a man wid a spliff and dem charge him.

Now fuh mek de charge, dem wasting man power, pen plus de ink. Dem wasting de magistrate’s time, dem pen plus dem ink.

When de magistrate send dem to prison because de law seh suh, everybody including de magistrate and de police, got to tun round and mind dem and feed dem in prison.

When dem get ready, dem stop you because one of you backlight not wukking. Dem tell you to drive to de station and is only a bribe can save you or you pay $10,000 bail and go before anodda magistrate.

But dem boys she, wid de big things police don’t even show up and when dem show up, dem does eff up. After all big money does pass pon big things.

Tek de odda day. De police went to a crime scene, collect a neighbour DVR wid raw evidence. When dem return it, de neighbour seh de evidence was gone and it had on a set of cartoon, including Peppa Pig.

Then you got de big thiefing all across Guyana on to now. Fuh 38 years PNC and Jagdeo plus de AFC been thiefing money from de sugar fund. Is an audit expose dat de odda day.

De audit uncover during 38 years, dem thief over $1 billion and dat was when money had value.

In anodda GuySuCo fund, de audit expose in nine years, $32 million was missing and there is no record. Ashni, Jordan and de shaat baccoo got to know bout all of dat. Dem was de Finance Minister. Brassy know bout dis too because he was de Board Chairman.

Dem boys she, dem now understand why Ashni and Brassy gone into hiding.

De shaat one and Jordan might soon run.

Talk half and hope de police note de kind of people dem got to go after.