BCB benefits over $200,000 worth of cricket gear from Brian Ramphal and friends

The outstanding work of Guyana’s most dynamic and visionary Cricket Board continues to attract the support of overseas based Guyanese. The Berbice Cricket Board on Friday last received over $200,000 worth of cricket gears from four overseas donors led by Brian Ramphal towards its countywide Coaching Programme and preparation of its Inter-county Cricket teams. Ramphal, who earlier this year donated $1M to the Berbice Cricket for several programmes was this time, supported by his cousins, Raj Mathura, Sham Mathura and Michael Rampersaud who all live overseas.

BCB President Hilbert Foster, during the presentation ceremony at the St. Francis Training Centre, hailed the support of Ramphal and his friends for Berbice Cricket. The President noted that Ramphal came on board with the Berbice Cricket Board, on the advice of former Board Secretary Oscar Ramjeet and donated $1M of his personal funds. Ramphal’s funding was used to host a two-days Training Programme for 40 Pre-Level One Coaches, Double Wicket Tournament, Annual Award Ceremony and the Publication of Educational Posters. A 30-page Magazine would also be published in early December as part of Ramphal’s sponsorship. Foster noted that Ramphal along with Dr. Tulsi Dyal Singh are the largest donors to the Berbice Cricket Board in 2018 with million dollars personal donations. Both overseas based donors were introduced to the Berbice Cricket Board by former Secretary Oscar Ramjeet, who served as the Board Liaison Officer in the United States. The Berbice Cricket Board success on and off the cricket field over the eight months has been achieved because of great support of sponsors, local and overseas. The Foster led administration on the 18th February, 2018 inherited a meagre $42,865 in the Berbice Cricket Board Bank Account and through an aggressive and well planned Marketing drive, has been able to raise over $8M worth of cash and kind for Berbice Cricket.

Administrator Angela Haniff stated that the donated gears would be used by the BCB Coaches in Coaching outreaches, while young cricketers who do not have their own gears, would have access to them at trial matches. Haniff noted that the Berbice Cricket Board is grateful to Ramphal and his cousins for the contribution and pledged to make sure that the gears are used for the intended purposes.

Ramphal stated that he is honoured to assist Berbice Cricket as he is very impressed by the vision, achievements, accountability and hard work of the current BCB Administration. He noted that he was a strong follower of the legacy of Berbice Cricket despite not being a Berbician. Ramphal stated that he was satisfied that his funds was well used and pledged to work along with Berbice Cricket in the future. He expressed confidence in the future of Berbice Cricket under its current leadership.