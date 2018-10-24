$550M cocaine-in-lumber trial… Written submissions to be presented today

Lawyers for the four men accused of aiding another to traffick over $550M in cocaine that was found concealed in lumber will present written submissions to the court this morning, following the closure of the prosecution’s case last week.

On trial are Nazim Gafoor and his father Tazim Gafoor, both of Menzies Street, Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara; motorbike racer, Stephen Vieira, of 37 Middle Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, and former Customs Officer Sherwayne De Abreu of 262 Street Eight Section A Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown

It is alleged that between March 1 and May 2, 2017 at a sawmill belonging to Narine Lall located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, they aided Hakim Mohamed to traffick 84.986 kilograms of cocaine.

They have denied the charge and were each released on $5M bail by the High Court.

The four defendants are being represented by Attorneys-at-Law Everston Lammy-Singh, Glenn Hanoman, Latchmie Rahamat and Nigel Hughes respectively. Appearing for the State is Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford.

The cocaine bust was reportedly made after CANU officials received a tip off on May 12, 2017. When the ranks acted, lumber with cocaine concealed within was being packed onto a truck.

CANU in a release said that ranks conducted a search at the parapet in front of the premises of Mohamed and searched a truck laden with several pallets of 1×6 dressed lumber boards prepared for export. Several pieces of boards were drilled randomly by the ranks and cocaine was unearthed.

The lumber was packed at a sawmill located at Lookout, East Bank Essequibo, belonging to Lall, to be transported to a wharf in Georgetown and then shipped to the United States of America, CANU stated.

CANU in a statement said that Vieira was listed on the shipping documents as a representative of the shipper, Lall, who an arrest warrant was issued for.