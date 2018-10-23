UCCA Inter Secondary School cricket competition starts today

After being postponed from earlier during the year due to the inclement weather the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) annual Inter Secondary School U17 hard ball cricket competition for schools in the Upper Corentyne and Black Bush areas will bowl off on Today.

The final is set for Friday November 2 at the Crabwood Creek Ground. The competition is being sponsored by businessman Seddarth D’Andrade of Upper Corentyne.

The sponsor is the son of the President of the (UCCA), Dennis D’Andrade. The family has been sponsoring the competition since 2013.

The schools down to participate are Skeldon Line Path Secondary (SLPS), Skeldon High School (SHS), formerly (Skeldon Lutheran High), Tagore Memorial Secondary School (TMSS) and Central Corentyne Secondary School (CCSS). Black Bush Secondary School (BBSS) unfortunately will not be playing this year.

The competition will be played on a one day two innings format and will be a round robin affair. The two teams with the most points at the end of the preliminary rounds will clash in the finals.

The fixtures will see TMSS taking on SLPS Today at Scotsburg Ground.

Tomorrow will see two matches being played – CCSS will play TMSS at NO48 Ground and SHS playing SLPS at the Crabwood Creek Ground.

Thursday SHS verses CCSS at the No48 Ground.

The final round of matches will take place on Wednesday 31st with two games – CCSS playing SLPS at NO48 ground and TMSS and SHS clashing at the Cut and Load ground.

The competition has the blessings of the Ministry of Education and will be coordinated by the UCCA Competitions Committee. This committee is headed by former national Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. (Samuel Whyte)