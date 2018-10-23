Three national players to participate in MLS Caribbean Combined

Three national players departed today to participate in the Major League Soccer (MLS) Caribbean Combined scheduled for Bridgetown, Barbados from October 22 – 25. The three – Ryan Hackett, Kevin Layne and Kevin Dundas – were shortlisted from a six-member player profile submitted by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF).

In an invited comment, GFF’s Technical Director Ian Greenwood said this is an opportunity for the players to grasp: “This is great opportunity for the selected players to display their talent at the regional level. It is up to them as individuals to grasp this opportunity and show what they are capable of. They will definitely learn from the experience and exposure over the next few days in Barbados. We are always focusing on player exit routes for home-group talent and to strengthen the national team programme.”

Kevin Dundas said he is looking forward to the opportunity to make an impression: “I feel really grateful for this opportunity to showcase my skills and talents at this level. With the help we have been getting from GFF’s technical staff as well as the technical staff of the senior national team, I hope to go, impress, and make the squad. Post the Brazil “Train and Play” encampment; I have been doing a lot of physical work including agility. I have also been doing ball control work just to improve and get the final touches right. I have also been working on fitness as that’s really great to have so I can improve on my game and work hard when I get there.”

Defender Layne said he has put in the necessary work and will give it his best shot: “I’m very overwhelmed with the opportunity to participate in the MLS Combined in Barbados. For the last few weeks, I have put in a lot of hard work with the senior team as well as when I’m not active on the field. I have been working to develop my game with guidance provided by the national senior team staff, especially coming out from the Brazil’s “Train and Play” camp. The experience with the senior team and the work done during the last match against the Turks and Caicos also helped my preparation for this engagement as I know a high level of performance will be expected of me so I’ll go and do my best.”

For his part, Hackett said he has what it takes to compete and will grasp the opportunity with both hands: “It is a great feeling to be representing Guyana and myself at the MLS Combined. I feel that I just have to be focused, put my best foot forward and compete with the other players from across the Caribbean. I’m currently a part of the national U20 team and also did work with the senior team so that will help me get ready for this experience and push me to compete at a higher level. I definitely feel I have what it takes to be selected and it will be a good moment when it happens. I just need to work hard, listen to the coach and execute.”

Guyana is among 15 countries whose players will be competing for a chance to play in the MLS including St. Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, St Lucia, Montserrat, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Suriname, St Marten and St Maarten.

According to the MLS, should a player be selected, the following will be considered: Adidas Allotment: to the player’s former club upon the player being selected in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft; Transfer fee: $50,000 to the player’s former club if the player’s MLS option for 2020 is exercised; Performance fees: 01) $25,000 to the player’s former club once the player starts in 15 official MLS matches; 02) $50,000 to the player’s former club once the player starts in 30 official MLS matches; 03) $100,000 to the player’s former club once the player starts in 60 official MLS matches; Future sell-on: The player’s former club shall receive 20% sell-on on any transfer fee received by MLS within the 1st 4 years of the player’s employment with MLS.

This year, the 2018 MLS Caribbean Combine was/is being hosted at two venues – Jamaica, October 15 – 18 and Barbados. It is open to players 18 – 23 years old and who have a minimum of one U20 or senior cap since 2017. A detailed eligibility profile was required for consideration.